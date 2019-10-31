Letter to BS: Augmenting exports can set our growth trajectory right

My compliments for your editorial “No real plan for exports” (October 31) pointedly commenting on the futility of the government’s approach towards our exports. In fact, the current economic slowdown makes this issue infinitely more important. Augmenting exports can, to a large extent, set right our growth trajectory and possibly put us back on track.



Unfortunately, we have always treated exports as an adjunct to overall economic activity and not as an essential component that merits as much attention as the domestic business and industry. During the last decade or more, the government has forgotten that exports can play a very significant role and also that we have the potential to get back on track.

For example, in the case of textiles and apparels, if we have lost out to Bangladesh and other South Asian countries, it is because we are not globally competitive like our neighbours. Indeed, it’s mere lack of judgement and, more importantly, lack of political will. We need to urgently give a huge push to the factors mentioned above as well as fine-tune our logistics' turnaround time. We need to get our own house in order first.

Krishan Kalra Gurugram

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number