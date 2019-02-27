Letter to BS: Balakot operation shouldn't be treated as final victory

This refers to the edit “After retribution” (February 27). It goes to the credit of the government that it took a measured decision in limiting its action to non-military targets in Pakistan through a bold and well-planned action. This was despite the cry of warmongers to attack Pakistan on one side and the chorus of “restraint and talk” by the status-quos on the other.

The middle path chosen should now be followed up by dealing with the Kashmiris’ alienation with sensitivity. It would be a timely move to stop talking of scrapping Article 370 and 35A to begin with. The and the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders should refrain from making provocative statements. Those in Jammu & should help in reviving the spirit of togetherness. The governor should play a proactive role in understanding and responding to the ground reality and keeping the Centre informed. The stone pelters along with their parents should be identified and counselled by those they trust.

It would be wrong to treat success as a final victory. It is a calculated risk and as citizens we should be ready for a possible retaliation by Pakistan. Now that India has got an upper hand vis-à-vis Pakistan and won global support for its action, it must extend an offer for talk between the two nations at the right time.

Y G Chouksey

Pune