JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: The process of cash handling in banks needs an overhaul

Letter to BS: End dual control of PSB says former RBI Governor YV Reddy
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Banks need professional boards for better governance

Since the Reserve Bank of India nominee on PSB boards is part and parcel of all decisions, the apex bank's role as a regulator fails

Business Standard 

reserve bank of india, rbi
Reserve Bank of India

This refers to the editorial “Conflict of interest” (August 24). At a time when the public sector banks (PSBs) are saddled with bad assets, reforms are needed to save them from further losses. For better governance and to drive growth, banks need professional boards. Oversight and regulatory roles of the banking regulator need to be tightened. Since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nominee on PSB boards is part and parcel of all decisions, the apex bank’s role as a regulator fails. Yes, large divergence in asset classification has been detected by the RBI inspectors but fixing the responsibility and accountability will always be difficult. RBI’s plea to the government is justified and it must be allowed to withdraw its nominees from the PSB boards.

V S K Pillai, Kottayam

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, August 27 2018. 23:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements