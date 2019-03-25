Letter to BS: Banks to take control of crisis-hit Jet Airways cockpit

This refers to “Banks to take control of cockpit” (March 21). The move of a consortium of lenders led by the to infuse funds and keep the airline functioning is a highly risky decision and yet, this radical step will support the aviation sector as well as all employees. The present credit exposure of the consortium of lenders to is a potential bad asset, and despite that, any further infusion of into the company to rescue it from closure depends on the successful execution of the risk mitigation and management measures of the lenders.

V S K Pillai Kottayam

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number