JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: 140 cases pending in courts for over 60 yrs, show statistics
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Banks to take control of crisis-hit Jet Airways cockpit

The present credit exposure of the consortium of lenders to Jet Airways is a potential bad asset

Business Standard 

Jet Airways

This refers to “Banks to take control of Jet Airways cockpit” (March 21). The move of a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India to infuse funds and keep the airline functioning is a highly risky decision and yet, this radical step will support the aviation sector as well as all employees. The present credit exposure of the consortium of lenders to Jet Airways is a potential bad asset, and despite that, any further infusion of bank funds into the company to rescue it from closure depends on the successful execution of the risk mitigation and management measures of the lenders.

V S K Pillai Kottayam

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 00:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements