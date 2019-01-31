JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: The delay in getting tax refunds paralyses textile sector
Business Standard

Letter to BS: BJP is bent on taking steps that could be harmful for India

Even NDA partners like JD(U), Shiv Sena, and Akali Dal have opposed this Bill, besides BJP's regional partners in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Nagaland

Business Standard 

People wait to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released, at a NRC Seva Kendra in Nagaon on Monday, July 30, 2018

It is quite apparent now that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is hell-bent on passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, in the Rajya Sabha, despite protests and agitations across all the states in north eastern parts of the country. Even NDA partners like JD(U), Shiv Sena, and Akali Dal have opposed this Bill, besides BJP's regional partners in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Nagaland. The aim is to consolidate the Hindu votes. These moves would have serious adverse consequences in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in one of his election speeches earlier, had ridiculed Ram Vilas Paswan (incidentally, now his partner at the Centre) for proposing similar moves of allowing minorities in Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship. He had stated then that if this is allowed, these foreigners one day would become the MLAs, MPs, chief ministers, and even prime minister of the country. The sad tragedy is that in order to retain power, the BJP is bent on taking steps that could be harmful for India.

A Bhuyan Assam

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 21:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements