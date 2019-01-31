Letter to BS: BJP is bent on taking steps that could be harmful for India

-
It is quite apparent now that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is hell-bent on passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, in the Rajya Sabha, despite protests and agitations across all the states in north eastern parts of the country. Even NDA partners like JD(U), Shiv Sena, and Akali Dal have opposed this Bill, besides BJP's regional partners in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Nagaland. The aim is to consolidate the Hindu votes. These moves would have serious adverse consequences in the future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in one of his election speeches earlier, had ridiculed Ram Vilas Paswan (incidentally, now his partner at the Centre) for proposing similar moves of allowing minorities in Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship. He had stated then that if this is allowed, these foreigners one day would become the MLAs, MPs, chief ministers, and even prime minister of the country. The sad tragedy is that in order to retain power, the BJP is bent on taking steps that could be harmful for India.
A Bhuyan Assam
