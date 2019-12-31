Letter to BS: Calm the nerves of people before pressing the pedal on NPR

This refers to “Who is afraid of NPR?”. Indeed there is huge confusion over the linkage between the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens and whether the latter will follow the NPR or not. A lot of damage was done after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It is better to clearly communicate the issues involved to not only the Opposition parties but to the general public as well. Merely saying that the NPR was initially proposed by the Congress won't do any good. If the present government wants to go ahead with it, it must clearly communicate the objectives to the people.

Bal Govind, Noida

