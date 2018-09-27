Letter to BS: Candidates accused of crimes must be barred from elections

This refers to the article, “Criminalisation of politics strikes at very root of democracy, says SC” (September 26). We Indians are used to witnessing the spectacle of lawbreakers getting elected to the legislatures and becoming lawmakers, thanks to the crucial role played by caste and money power in The Attorney General K K Venugopal’s submission that only convicted lawmakers can be disqualified and not accused ones is untenable given the inordinate delay in courts pronouncing judgments and the abysmal rate of conviction in cases involving influential politicians. As such, unless the rule “presumed guilty, until pronounced innocent by the courts” is applied to candidates accused of serious crimes and they are barred from fighting elections, Indian will remain a farce.

V Jayaraman US





can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number