Letter to BS: CBSE's Khadi proposal is laudable, can be emulated by others

As part of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, various institutions, boards, departments, agencies and organisations have come out with excellent initiatives, plans and programmes. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools across the country to voluntarily observe khadi-wearing day at least once a month. Mahatma Gandhi propagated the use of khadi or khaddar during the freedom movement not only to boycott foreign goods but also to make Indians self-reliant and use clothes spun by our people with indigenous material that is affordable, climate-friendly and good for us and the environment. Gandhi gave a message to India that khadi can unite us. The CBSE's proposal is laudable and can be emulated by other organisations.

Khadi, being the heritage fabric of our nation and institutions, pushing forward the idea of using it can truly provide employment opportunities to lakhs of rural artisans in the country. Khadi promotes unity and equality, and by incorporating innovative fashion technology, the new generation is sure to take it with open arms. Being skin-friendly and adaptable to any climatic condition makes Khadi unique. Its quality and the eco-friendly production make it extraordinary.

The young generation will definitely love it. It will also teach them about our rich heritage, our freedom movement and also bind them to the worthy life of Gandhi.

M Pradyu, Kannur

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 •

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number