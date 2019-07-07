Letter to BS: CEA's ill-conceived suggestion deserves outright rejection

At a time when there is widespread protest over the ubiquitous “VIP culture”, mostly reserved for the powerful politicians, the chief economic advisor’s (CEA) suggestion for creating a kind of honour “club” and reward top tax payers with “diplomatic” type privileges, fast lane access, expedited boarding at airports and so on will not only create and promote yet another type of sickening VIP culture, it would also lead to an enhanced level of public anger.

The suggestion smacks of a class bias. There is already a practice of honouring those found to be tax compliant with ‘samman patras’. Paying taxes is a national duty of every citizen or entities doing business in any part of the world. Don’t forget that some of the top tax payers have also been found on the wrong side of the tax laws leading to protracted litigation. The CEA’s ill-conceived suggestion deserves outright rejection.

S K Choudhury, Bengaluru





