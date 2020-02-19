Letter to BS: China can defeat coronavirus, it has enough capabilities

This refers to "Beijing’s dangerous groupthink epidemic" by Rahul Jacob (February 12). This article made accusations about China’s efforts in combating Novel Pneumonia and has attacked China’s leadership and its system. The Chinese Embassy in India expresses our strong dissatisfaction to the article.

The Chinese government puts people's life and health as its top priority. Acting with openness, transparency and a high sense of responsibility, it has been sharing information in a timely manner and taking the most strict and thorough measures to fight the outbreak. The National Health Commission and the Wuhan health authorities hold daily briefings to keep the public updated. China's decisive and effective measures have been recognised by the international community. As the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, the speed with which China detected the outbreak, isolated the virus, sequenced the genome and shared it with WHO and the world are very impressive.

It is China's strong leadership and system which enable us to mobilise all the resources for big undertakings. President Xi Jinping has attached great importance to the epidemic and repeatedly given important instructions. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has set up a leading group for comprehensive prevention and control of the epidemic. The central and local governments have built an all-round, multi-level prevention and control system focusing on Wuhan city and Hubei province as core areas. The entire nation has been mobilised, PLA soldiers, experts, medical teams, engineers, construction workers and many more have been deployed to the worst-hit areas. We have full confidence and capability to win the battle against the epidemic. With the strength of China’s system and the unity of Chinese people, we have full confidence and capability to win the battle against the epidemic.

Ji Rong, Press Counsellor, Chinese Embassy in India

