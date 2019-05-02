Letter to BS: China now sees India as a powerful rival, not weak neighbour

The United Nations’ declaration of Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood (pictured) as a global terrorist is highly significant. One, it marks a major shift in the thinking of the world community -- there is realisation of the menace of Pakistan-based terrorism and the need to curb it. Two, the world including conceded that India was a long-term victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Three, even China, Pakistan’s most trusted friend, was compelled to fall in line. All this has been possible also because of the present government’ incessant efforts at every global forum to highlight the need to recognise terrorism as an international threat.

India should await the fallout of this success cautiously and plan accordingly. Now that has bowed to world pressure in this case, it may try to balance this by giving more benefits and support to vis-à-vis India. Its higher vocal support for on the Kashmir issue could be one. It is unlikely that it will tilt towards India in this changed scenario -- it now sees India as a powerful rival instead of a weak neighbour. Further, could intensify its efforts to recruit, train and finance India-based terrorists to make it appear a local problem.

Y G Chouksey

Pune