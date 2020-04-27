Letter to BS: Coexistence is key, targeting bats for Covid-19 isn't good

While researchers are still trying to figure out the source of coronavirus, there are numerous social media posts and rumours painting bats as the true culprit. There is a consensus among scientists that is of zoonotic origin. Instances of people killing bats and destroying their habitats appear to have been on the rise in several pockets of the country. Bats actually are helpful for the ecosystem. They help in pollination and pest control. Targeting bats or any other wild animals is nothing but an act of madness. Clinching evidences linking the destruction of animal habitats and the spread of viruses of zoonotic origin such as coronovirus should serve as a wake-up call for humans.

Indiscriminate destruction of animal habitats citing industrial and economic development is already making our goal of sustainable development an elusive dream. It is time we protected animal habitats through stringent legal framework and by creating awareness among people about the significance of coexistence.

M Jeyaram Sholavandan



