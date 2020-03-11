Letter to BS: Congress can teach the art of mishandling better than anyone

The Congress government led by Kamal Nath was on the edge from day one when was seen in a sullen face along with Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath. He was only biding his time and waited for the Rajya Sabha by-elections and as expected he switched sides to hand over the MP government on a silver platter to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party, of course, was cautious as it had burnt its fingers in Maharashtra and allowed Sci­ndia’s final call to be brokered through another member of the royal family. If anyone wa­nts to learn the art of mishandling one’s own affairs, the Congress party is the right place to start. It is, however, ironical that the world’s biggest democracy still depends on the Congress which many claim is long dead. It is how­ever surprising why a royal family member joined the BJP at a time when some of his own family members are be­ing sidelined by the party.

Incidentally, way back in 2015, a Union Minister had made an allegation against Jyotiradiiya Scindia on some land deals and had taken a potshot that those who live in glass house should not throw stones at others. He went on to claim that it was only the “trailer” (of a movie) and that the main picture would be released after more papers on Scindia's land deals were collected. That picture would probably never get released now.

N Nagarajan, Secunderabad

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number