Letter to BS: Connectivity needed for growth in formal, informal employment

This inadequacy and a lack of connectivity are responsible for the high level of informal employment currently

This refers to “Challenge is to create more organised jobs” (February 6). The economy, as rightly pointed out in the article, has to be more organised and infrastructure needs to be of a better quality to ensure access to basic requirements such as health care, education and financial services. This inadequacy and a lack of connectivity are responsible for the high level of informal employment currently. Adequate geographical and regional connectivity is essential to ensure growth in formal organised employment and encourage the informal sector to switch over.

C Gopinath Nair Kochi

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 23:25 IST

