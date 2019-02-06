Letter to BS: Connectivity needed for growth in formal, informal employment

This refers to “Challenge is to create more organised jobs” (February 6). The economy, as rightly pointed out in the article, has to be more organised and infrastructure needs to be of a better quality to ensure access to basic requirements such as health care, education and financial services. This inadequacy and a lack of connectivity are responsible for the high level of currently. Adequate geographical and regional connectivity is essential to ensure growth in formal organised and encourage the informal sector to switch over.

C Gopinath Nair Kochi



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:



The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number