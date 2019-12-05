Letter to BS: Corporate honchos have always remained 'politically correct'

This refers to Shyamal Majumdar's column “India Inc has never spoken up” (December 5). He has rightly and realistically proposed that the corporate honchos in India have always followed the policy that discretion is the better part of valour. It would be wrong to infer business leaders’ intentions from what they say or do. Whether it is the high donations or the praise for the government, the actions relates to the party in power, irrespective of the business leaders' political beliefs.

The odd thing that one notices now is that some business leaders have commented on issues like lynching or secularism but taken care not to mention the name of the party. However, Rahul Bajaj is an exception. But it was not just a coincidence that his son was there to defend the government. If the UPA government invoked fight against communalism to seek approval, now it is national interest. The finance minister has specialised in this now — and as defence minister earlier — but it is a sign of political immaturity.

Y G Chouksey Pune

