Letter to BS: CPI, TMC, NCP should accept they are not national parties

This refers to "Trinamool, urge Election Commission not to strip national party status" (September 10). It was interesting to learn that the CPI, the and the has urged the Election Commission of India to not take away their national party status solely on the basis of their highly subdued performance during the recently held Lok Sabha election. They went to the extent of pleading they should be given a fresh opportunity to improve their electoral performance.

Significantly, as per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can be recognised as a national party if its candidates secure at least six per cent of votes polled in four or more states in the Lok Sabha or assembly elections, and, in addition, it has at least four members in the Lok Sabha.

In all fairness, the trio should graciously accept they no longer enjoy the status of a national party and must start making all-out efforts to regain their lost position.

S Kumar, New Delhi

