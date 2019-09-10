JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Inequality can have serious inefficiency consequences
Business Standard

Letter to BS: CPI, TMC, NCP should accept they are not national parties

The parties went to the extent of pleading they should be given a fresh opportunity to improve their electoral performance

Business Standard 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during an election rally in Kolkata on Thursday | Photo: PTI

This refers to "Trinamool, CPI urge Election Commission not to strip national party status" (September 10). It was interesting to learn that the CPI, the TMC and the NCP has urged the Election Commission of India to not take away their national party status solely on the basis of their highly subdued performance during the recently held Lok Sabha election. They went to the extent of pleading they should be given a fresh opportunity to improve their electoral performance.

Significantly, as per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can be recognised as a national party if its candidates secure at least six per cent of votes polled in four or more states in the Lok Sabha or assembly elections, and, in addition, it has at least four members in the Lok Sabha.

In all fairness, the trio should graciously accept they no longer enjoy the status of a national party and must start making all-out efforts to regain their lost position.

S Kumar, New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Tue, September 10 2019. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU