Letter to BS: Credit linked capital scheme to provide benefits to MSMEs

-
ALSO READ
Chau a villain, not a saviour
Soon, you could go island-hopping on a seaplane in the Andamans
Cochin Shipyard's Rs 18-bn 3rd dry dock to make Kochi one-stop maritime hub
In the sympathy sweepstakes, Machboos Woman trumps God-bothering millennial
UP govt announces sops for SC/ST, minority entrepreneurs under ODOP scheme
-
The government’s decision to extend CLCS (Credit Linked Capital Scheme) by another three years with an outlay of Rs 2,900 crore is another olive branch offered to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The scheme is expected to provide many benefits to the MSMEs. The most welcome feature of this scheme is the special provisions that have been made to promote entrepreneurship among SC/STs, women, the hill states of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, island territories like Andaman, Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and the aspirational districts. In these cases, the subsidy is available even for investment in acquisition/replacement of plant and machinery and equipment and technology upgradation of any kind.
Of late, the government has been concentrating to provide necessary financial impetus to MSMEs to make them highly competitive and also accelerate employment generation. The objective to keep doubling the effort and make them self-reliant at various levels of their export production is also appreciable. The government should also look at providing necessary infrastructural facilities to these units to boost both domestic and overseas trade. Their potential in exports should be harnessed to achieve the desired results.
A Sathyanarayana New Delhi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU