Letter to BS: Crisis in Rajasthan is the result of Cong's indecisiveness

Factional feuds are nothing new in the Congress, the grand old party of India, but it now seems to be emerging as a major threat to the survival of its governments in states where it enjoys power. Close on the heels of fall of its government in Madhya Pradesh with one of its young leader Jyotiraditya Scindia switching over to the Bharatiya Janata Party with several of its supporting legislations came the crisis of similar proportions, in Rajasthan. The fracas between the state Chief Minister and his deputy has every sign of reaching a crescendo with the state police summoning in a case of destabilising the government. The present crisis engulfing the Congress-led government in Rajasthan needs to be attributed to the indecisiveness of the party leadership at the centre to manage conflicts and accommodate aspirations of its leaders belonging to its old and young guard. Entrenched nepotism, leadership vacuum at the top, the lack of efforts aimed at democratisation of the rank and file of the party are now putting paid to the hopes of an early resurgence of on the ground.

M Jeyaram Tamil Nadu





