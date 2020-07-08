Letter to BS: Decision to conduct exams in September raises many questions

-
-
The decision to conduct examinations in September raises many questions. First, what is the guarantee that by September, Covid-19 will have greatly subsided and thus allow the universities to conduct examinations. Here, one has to keep in mind that all universities have students from other states too and every state has its own set of rules with regard to the admission of outsiders. Second, what was the Union home ministry doing when various states were cancelling the examinations in the last two months? Third, jobs are a big issue during Covid-19. Students, especially those enrolled in the professional courses, are tense because the longer the delay, the greater are the chances of companies issuing withdrawal letters. Also, one has to keep in mind that autonomous universities, including all the IITs, have already decided to pass final year students on the basis of their performance in the previous semesters. This means that the students of these institutions can start their jobs or new courses while those under the University Grants Commission will have to wait.
Bhartendu Sood Chandigarh
