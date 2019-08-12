Letter to BS: Delayed arrival of Rahul at a meeting sets bad precedents

-
This refers to the Chinese Whispers item “Spirited speech by Rahul” (August 12). The delayed arrival of the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a meeting held recently in New Delhi to discuss the party’s position on scrapping the provisions of Article 370 obviously sets some bad precedents. Was he not really serious even on this highly emotive issue which had unexpectedly created some fissures within the party with some leaders supporting the decision of the government?
It’s a different matter that he later made amends by giving a spirited speech and also tried to paint a united picture for his party by asking “how many more votes the Congress could hope to get if it supported the scrapping of Article 370” which elicited “zero” as the answer. Interestingly, Jyotiraditya Scindia also thought it was wise to apologise to Gandhi (for supporting the 370 move earlier) thereafter. However, the moot question is: How many additional seats can Congress earn by vehemently opposing the latest decision on Jammu and Kashmir tooth and nail both inside and outside the Parliament?
S Kumar, New Delhi
