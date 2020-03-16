Letter to BS: Delhi violence has exposed the failure of home ministry

Apropos editorial “Riot and riposte” (March 16), it has exposed the sheer lack of serious introspection on the failure of the home ministry, under which Delhi Police works. The home minister cannot blame the Delhi Police for not being able to nip the riots in the bud as it would be like blaming himself. Leave alone the home minister, his deputy, Kishan Reddy, was seen in Hyderabad making vague statements instead of being in the national capital where the violence went on for three days. The tension had started building up from February 23 when BJP leader Kapil Sharma threatened anti-CAA protesters with violence if the police failed to clear them. If the editorial is read along with the report “Polarising faces take lead in Delhi BJP” (March 16), Delhi is still sitting on a communal time bomb. The home minister managed to drag Sonia Gandhi and other non-BJP leaders’ speeches in Parliament, but did not utter a single word about his own party men’s speeches, which was one reason leading to escalated of violence in north-east Delhi.

N Nagarajan Kapra

