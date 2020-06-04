Letter to BS: Despite heavy workload, police perform duties sans complaints

This refers to “Policing the priorities” (June 3). The conclusion drawn in the column is wrong. It is noteworthy that the authority to investigate a case generally lies with the of­fi­cers of sub-inspector rank and above. In a few states, assistant sub-inspectors investigate petty offences.

Besides investigation, the same officers have to look into law and order, bandobast duties, manage patrolling duties amo­ng other things. Also the pay structure differs from state to state. There is a huge gap be­tween the salary of metropolitan city police and state police. There is also the lack of infrastructure in the department.

Many police qua­rters are in dilapidated conditions. A police officer cannot think about staying in a rented house as he can’t afford it. Still the police perform all duties, most of them without complaining.

S Das, Assam



