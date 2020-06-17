Letter to BS: Dexamethasone has a better chance to reach patients worldwide

Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve Covid-19 survival. A cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to a third in severely ill patients. This is good news for India. One saved life for every eight to 25 people treated may not seem like much, but there are thousands of people hospitalised around the world right now who could benefit from this medicine, and thousands more are likely to join them if current trends continue. This drug has a better chance than most to reach patients worldwide and could lead to many better outcomes in the months to come.

Dexamethasone reduced the 28-day mortality rate by 17 per cent with a highly significant trend showing the greatest benefit among those patients who require ventilation. It is also important to recognise that there is no evidence of benefit to patients who did not require oxygen. Even though the drug only helps in severe cases, countless lives will be saved globally. It is highly affordable, easy to make, can be scaled up quickly and one only needs a small dose. There are currently no approved treatment or vaccine for Covid-19. If a decades-old steroid can prevent deaths, there are likely more benefits to reap from other anti-inflammatory drugs or combination therapies.

Ravi Teja Kathuripall Hyderabad



