Letter to BS: DGCA is giving a long rope to Indigo risking passenger safety

This refers to “Ground old A320neos for new ones: DGCA to Indigo” (November 25). It appears there is dilly-dallying on both sides : Indigo and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). By asking Indigo to ground the faulty A320neos one by one, DGCA is giving a long rope to Indigo risking passenger safety in the sky and a potential disruption in domestic civil aviation. The writing on the wall is unambiguous. How can DGCA predict that the risk is not likely to materialise soon and can be leisurely dealt with? Unfortunately, there is near monopoly in this restricted market and the common citizen is happy to risk her life and disapprove disruptive regulatory action.

Ganga Narayan Rath Hyderabad

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

