Letter to BS: E-commerce firms to find it tough to bring delivery boys back

This refers to the editorial “Back to the future” (April 29). There is no doubt that e-commerce giants have taken away business from local shops but they have also contributed to our economic growth and generated huge employment opportunities across the country. During the second phase of the lockdown, they were initially given the green signal to restart their operations for non-essential items, but a government U-turn came as a shock to these companies. It was perhaps a communication failure on the part of the government. If reports are to be believed, this U-turn happened due to small retailers’ lobbies and it is bound to have a cascading effect.
In the first place, the police should not have roughed up or ill-treated delivery boys. Now whenever their services are resumed, these e-commerce giants may find it difficult to bring them back to work.
Bal Govind Noida
