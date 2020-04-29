Letter to BS: E-commerce firms to find it tough to bring delivery boys back

This refers to the editorial “Back to the future” (April 29). There is no doubt that e-commerce giants have taken away business from local shops but they have also contributed to our economic growth and ge­nerated huge employment opportunities across the co­untry. During the second pha­se of the lockdown, they were initially given the green signal to restart their operations for non-essential items, but a government U-turn came as a shock to these companies. It was perhaps a communication failure on the part of the government. If reports are to be believed, this U-turn happened due to small retailers’ lobbies and it is bound to have a cascading effect.

In the first place, the police should not have roughed up or ill-treated delivery boys. Now whenever their services are resumed, these e-commerce giants may find it difficult to bring them back to work.

Bal Govind Noida



