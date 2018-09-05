Letter to BS: Eligibility for entering Legislative councils is too liberal

This is with reference to Chinese Whispers, “Council conundrum” (September 5). do not serve the purpose of bringing the experience and wisdom of the members to add value to the legislative and other functions because the eligibility for entering the council are too liberal and, in the case of nomination of eminent persons by the governor too vague to screen out the ordinary.

Now nominations by the governor look like rewarding the faithful. Also, the voting rights, extended to only teachers and graduates to the exclusion of other professions, are unduly restrictive. It is time to either wind up the councils or provide for specific role requirements and wider voter participation to facilitate the entry of the competent. Besides, the specifications for nomination by the governor should be so laid down that only individuals with diverse and deep knowledge and expertise find a place. Alternatively, this power of the governor may be done away with.

Pune

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number