JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Banks need professional boards for better governance

Letter to BS: The business community is reeling after demonetisation
Business Standard

Letter to BS: End dual control of PSB says former RBI Governor YV Reddy

This is on account of non performing assets (NPAs) and the factors which create these NPAs are beyond the banks' control

Business Standard 

Y V Reddy
RBI Governor Y V Reddy

This refers to “End dual control of PSB says former RBI Governor YV Reddy” (August 25). It is common knowledge that the public sector banks are passing through a bad phase and suffering heavy losses. This is on account of non performing assets (NPAs) and the factors which create these NPAs are beyond the banks’ control. The capital needed to achieve the twin purposes of meeting future expansion programmes and ensuring regulatory compliance is limited and is going to become scarce in the coming times.

Srinivasan Umashankar, Nagpur

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, August 27 2018. 23:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements