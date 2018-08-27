Letter to BS: End dual control of PSB says former RBI Governor YV Reddy

-
This refers to “End dual control of PSB says former RBI Governor YV Reddy” (August 25). It is common knowledge that the public sector banks are passing through a bad phase and suffering heavy losses. This is on account of non performing assets (NPAs) and the factors which create these NPAs are beyond the banks’ control. The capital needed to achieve the twin purposes of meeting future expansion programmes and ensuring regulatory compliance is limited and is going to become scarce in the coming times.
Srinivasan Umashankar, Nagpur
