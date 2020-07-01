Letter to BS: Extension of free food grain scheme is a welcome step

Apropos “Govt extends free food grain scheme for poor till Nov” (July 1), the kind of hype that was created by some television news channels, it seemed that the Prime Minister was about to make some big announcements, but it all ended as a damp squib. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to extend the free food grain scheme till November is a welcome step. What is unfortunate is relating it with upcoming Hindu festivals. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was quick to react, reminding the PM about Bakrid this month. By mentioning only Hindu festivals, the PM seems to have sent across a message that only poor Hindus go hungry. Hunger has no religion. For the poor people, god can only appear in form of bread. Such announcements should not be treated as election rally for the upcoming Bihar and West Bengal polls.

N Nagarajan Secunderabad



