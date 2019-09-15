Letter to BS: FC chairman N K Singh needs to be more specific, transparent

-
ALSO READ
Finance panel won't accept Centre's GDP forecasts, says N K Singh
There is a degree of uncertainty over GST collections of states: N K Singh
15th Finance Commission likely to cut devolution to states marginally
Article 370 provisions scrapped: J&K, Ladakh may get share of central funds
N K Singh bats for keeping a check on the Centre's fiscal consolidation
-
The report “Finance panel won’t accept Centre's GDP forecasts: N K Singh” (September 14) is disturbing. Not on the grounds of content or context, but because of the way in which the chairman of a body like the Finance Commission (FC) has opted to tell us that the FC will "apply its mind before coming to conclusions".
From a layman’s perspective, Singh was telling the obvious when he said, “the Commission is duty-bound under the Constitution to arrive at its own independent judgement. How we intend to exercise that is entirely up to us...” If any external pressure was behind this, the chairman needs to be more specific and transparent. Otherwise, such statements will only contribute to trust deficit among stakeholders.
M G Warrier, Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU