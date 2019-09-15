Letter to BS: FC chairman N K Singh needs to be more specific, transparent

The report “Finance panel won’t accept Centre's GDP forecasts: N K Singh” (September 14) is disturbing. Not on the grounds of content or context, but because of the way in which the chairman of a body like the (FC) has opted to tell us that the FC will "apply its mind before coming to conclusions".

From a layman’s perspective, Singh was telling the obvious when he said, “the Commission is duty-bound under the Constitution to arrive at its own independent judgement. How we intend to exercise that is entirely up to us...” If any external pressure was behind this, the chairman needs to be more specific and transparent. Otherwise, such statements will only contribute to trust deficit among stakeholders.

, Mumbai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number