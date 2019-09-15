JUST IN
Letter to BS: FC chairman N K Singh needs to be more specific, transparent

Such statements will only contribute to trust deficit among stakeholders

N K Singh, 15 Finance Commission Chairman
N K Singh

The report “Finance panel won’t accept Centre's GDP forecasts: N K Singh” (September 14) is disturbing. Not on the grounds of content or context, but because of the way in which the chairman of a body like the Finance Commission (FC) has opted to tell us that the FC will "apply its mind before coming to conclusions".

From a layman’s perspective, Singh was telling the obvious when he said, “the Commission is duty-bound under the Constitution to arrive at its own independent judgement. How we intend to exercise that is entirely up to us...” If any external pressure was behind this, the chairman needs to be more specific and transparent. Otherwise, such statements will only contribute to trust deficit among stakeholders.

M G Warrier, Mumbai

First Published: Sun, September 15 2019. 23:15 IST

