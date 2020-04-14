Letter to BS: Find coronavirus cure from data of recovered patients

JUST IN
The need of the hour is urgent clinical trials with different drugs and medicines and universal sharing of data amongst global medical personnel

Human beings are social beings. How long will seven billion people isolate themselves? They need to work and economies have to be run. Finding a vaccine for coronavirus is the only way to restore normalcy in a traumatised world. The need of the hour is urgent clinical trials with different drugs and medicines and universal sharing of data amongst global medical personnel. Over 440,000 patients have recovered across the world. We live in an age of digitisation and data analysis. The data from recovered patients should be analysed across age groups and against previous medical records, in conjunction with the medicines used to cure them. This will give us some clues on how to go forward in this battle.

Rajendra Aneja Mumbai


First Published: Tue, April 14 2020. 23:17 IST

