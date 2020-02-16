Letter to BS: First apologise to Voda and then withdraw tax-related demands

This refers to the interview given by Montek Singh Ahluwalia to Karan Thapar published on February 14. The disclosure made by Ahluwalia disapproving the introduction of retrospective amendment to the I-T Act to nail Vodafone has ultimately led to the imminent closure of Voda-Idea despite a last-ditch effort to stay afloat by stitching together an amalgamation. In all fairness, the nation owes an apology to Vodafone, followed by withdrawal of all pending tax-related demands. By doing this, we will not only be saving lakhs of jobs and billions of public money, we will also be signalling to the entire international community our serious quest for investment thereby restoring faith in our administrative and judicial system.

Ganga Narayan Rath, Hyderabad

