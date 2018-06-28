Letter to BS: Fortis initiates recovery of funds from Singh brothers

Apropos “ Healthcare initiates recovery of funds from Singh brothers” (June 28), the speed at which new findings are tumbling out every day, I wonder if the are really guilty of all these serious defaults or someone — perhaps a potential buyer — is deliberately planting stories to disgrace them. Such practices are not unknown globally; criminal defaults are planted through collusion with employees/former employees that create serious difficulties for promoters, bring down the price of what they are trying to sell and thus benefit potential buyers.

The have a glorious pedigree. It is hard to believe that the two brothers only did wrong things. The many forensic audits, commissioned by the various authorities, must look into the possibility of mischief in alleging all the wrongdoings by them.

I smell a rat especially because the brothers are also connected to the Beas Radha Soami Satsang, arguably India’s finest service to society and an organisation run flawlessly for half a century or more. It is indeed hard to believe that the same guys would actually do everything that’s wrong. They are way too smart to have done such things. Wouldn’t they know that it could be uncovered easily?

Krishan Kalra Gurugram

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number