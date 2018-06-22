Letter to BS: GE is dropped from Dow Jones industrial average

Two points come to mind after reading Mihir Sharma’s column “The way out” (June 21). When a company’s growth and eminence is built around a strong personality and not so strong systems and culture, its subsequent progress depends on its finding equally strong successors. Though of claimed that he took more than two decades to find a successor, the choice proved to be controversial.

Another problem with such organisations is that the followers become rigid in living his legacy even when it is not in tune with the changing times.

Y G Chouksey Pune



