Letter to BS: Good investment during market downturn is worthwhile

Apropos “Markets on crash course” (March 17), the falling streak in the stock markets globally has become a common headline in business dailies. Although no one is immune to the market crash, it is the typical retail investor who is the worst hit. Making an investment decision in the stock market is never an easy task. Dwindling stock returns owing to market volatility plus inadequate information about stock picking, add to the woes of the retail investors. With the declining interest rates on fixed deposits, increasing gold prices and slumping real estate, investors have been forced to explore the equity asset class. The “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett said, “You should be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful,” emphasising that buying good deals during dips is worthwhile.
Ankita Kalia Chandigarh
