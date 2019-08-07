Letter to BS: Good luck, PM Modi; revoking Article 370 is your great gamble

This refers to the editorial “J&K and its discontents” (August 7). The decision of abrogating of the Constitution marks the end of an era in the post-independence history of India. Till now, the problems in were considered a historical legacy. In hindsight, it was convenient to condemn and criticise actions of political predecessors, more particularly, the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Now on, the onus of whatever happens in the two newly constituted Union Territories will fall squarely on the present political dispensation at the Centre.

The task of restoring peace and normalcy as well as facilitating faster economic growth in the region is fraught with uncertainties. Display of political wisdom and pacifying disturbed minds is necessary. As rightly argued in the editorial, building of confidence and trust to ensure people’s participation in the democratic process is a prerequisite for conducting free and fair elections and for establishing a duly elected government.

Finally, it is thought that the decision suffers from ideological oversimplification and the widely held illusion that removal of will pave way for resolving the vexed Kashmir issue. I presume that the apprehension is misplaced. If the BJP succeeds in its endeavour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would undoubtedly be hailed as a great leader. However, failure would attract unprecedented condemnation. This a great gamble; wishing good luck to our PM.

Pramod Patil, Nashik

