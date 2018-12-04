Letter to BS: Governor should protect the Constitution and its ethos

The Tathagata Roy, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of 26/11, tweeted: "10th anniversary today of Paki-sponsored slaughter of innocents (except Muslims) at Mumbai, popularly called 26/11". If one remembers correctly, over 40 people killed in the carnage were Muslims. Roy shoots from his mouth and with total disregard to the Constitution of India. Unfortunately, for the people of the country, and more specifically for the people of the states (currently Meghalaya, and previously in Tripura) where he served as a Governor, he seems to espouse the cause of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology publicly. We are giving a wrong and disdainful image of constitutional posts. The Governor is supposed to protect the Constitution and its ethos in letter and in spirit. Unfortunately, things have stooped so low that one wonders if there is any difference between a street corner rowdy and a public figure.

