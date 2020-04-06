JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Lockdown should be lifted carefully and meticulously
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Govt, citizens must be on full alert once lockdown is lifted

A country like India with limited health care infrastructure has no option but to enforce these measures effectively

Business Standard 

Medics and police personnel clap as locals obey the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, near Nagori gate in Jodhpur. Photo: PTI
If India is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, it might be good to extend the lockdown

Effective lockdown and quarantine would bring the impact of Covid-19 within manageable limits in India. A country like India with limited health care infrastructure has no option but to enforce these measures effectively. The Prime Minister has hinted at a co­mmon exit strategy from the current 21-day long lockdown. He thinks that there is no need to prolong the lockdown beyond April 14. But, the government and citizens must be on full alert once the lockdown is lifted. India must ensure that the virus does not spread. Before lifting the lockdown, it would be good for the government to let science and data dictate its decision. If India is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, it might be good to extend the lockdown.

Venu G S Kollam


Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, April 06 2020. 23:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU