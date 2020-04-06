Letter to BS: Govt, citizens must be on full alert once lockdown is lifted

-
ALSO READ
Steel firms bear the brunt of Covid-19 impact, to scale down production
Covid-19: Effective quarantine could cut healthcare load by 90%, says study
Coronavirus scare at Coal India's top entity; 50 employees quarantined
India coronavirus dispatch: Manage Covid-19 with the science, not myths
Delhi police include online delivery companies in 'essential services' list
-
Effective lockdown and quarantine would bring the impact of Covid-19 within manageable limits in India. A country like India with limited health care infrastructure has no option but to enforce these measures effectively. The Prime Minister has hinted at a common exit strategy from the current 21-day long lockdown. He thinks that there is no need to prolong the lockdown beyond April 14. But, the government and citizens must be on full alert once the lockdown is lifted. India must ensure that the virus does not spread. Before lifting the lockdown, it would be good for the government to let science and data dictate its decision. If India is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, it might be good to extend the lockdown.
Venu G S Kollam
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU