Letter to BS: Govt, citizens must be on full alert once lockdown is lifted

Effective and quarantine would bring the impact of Covid-19 within manageable limits in India. A country like India with limited health care infrastructure has no option but to enforce these measures effectively. The Prime Minister has hinted at a co­mmon exit strategy from the current 21-day long He thinks that there is no need to prolong the beyond April 14. But, the government and citizens must be on full alert once the lockdown is lifted. India must ensure that the virus does not spread. Before lifting the lockdown, it would be good for the government to let science and data dictate its decision. If India is witnessing a surge in the number of cases, it might be good to extend the lockdown.

Venu G S Kollam



