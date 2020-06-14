Letter to BS: Govt is burdening people heavily by raising fuel prices

The entire world is seriously affected by Covid-19, and almost all the governments in the world are extending financial support to the people in a big way. In contrast, our government is burdening the people heavily by raising the prices of diesel and petrol regularly. On May 5, the government increased the excise duty on petrol by Rs10 per litre and by Rs 13 per litre for diesel. The government should have reduced petroleum prices in the country when the Brent crude price fell to $31 per barrel — down over 30 per cent — in the month of March 2020. The increased prices of petroleum products have had a cascading effect on the prices of all items of daily use. To alleviate the suffering of the people the Union government should roll back the hike and in fact reduce the prices of petrol and diesel without delay.

