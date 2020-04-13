Letter to BS: Govt likely to be thinking big with a support package for biz

After the commerce department issued a press release on providing assistance to exporters due to the blockade on April 11, we can expect endless clarifications and caveats to follow ad hoc decision making by every department. Because of these, the strategies related to the resurrection of the economy remain short. When the government machinery is overwhelmed with care and prevention during a pandemic, there will be no time to micro-manage bureaucratic exercises. The government ought to be thinking big with a support package in the range of Rs 10-15 trillion for businesses operating at different scales. For sustained momentum, the flywheel has to be big.

R Narayanan Navi Mumbai

