Letter to BS: Govt likely to be thinking big with a support package for biz

-
ALSO READ
E-tailers helping states continue with services during coronavirus pandemic
Beyond virus: Setting course for a V-shaped recovery with right decisions
Coronavirus: E-commerce gets a boost as customers prefer to stay indoor
E-commerce firms ask govt to provide curfew passes valid for 6 months
Coronavirus: E-tailers see spike in demand for masks, sanitizers
-
After the commerce department issued a press release on providing assistance to exporters due to the coronavirus blockade on April 11, we can expect endless clarifications and caveats to follow ad hoc decision making by every department. Because of these, the strategies related to the resurrection of the economy remain short. When the government machinery is overwhelmed with care and prevention during a pandemic, there will be no time to micro-manage bureaucratic exercises. The government ought to be thinking big with a support package in the range of Rs 10-15 trillion for businesses operating at different scales. For sustained momentum, the flywheel has to be big.
R Narayanan Navi Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU