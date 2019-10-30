JUST IN
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Govt must lift restrictions imposed on people in J&K

Barring a few leaders, no other leader from the Opposition camp has been allowed to visit J&K since August 5.

Business Standard 

A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI

The criticism emanating from the Opposition parties over the visit of 23 members of European Union to Jammu and Kashmir is not without any rationale. Barring a few leaders, no other leader from the Opposition camp has been allowed to visit J&K since August 5. It is time the government lifts restrictions imposed on the people and restore fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution to them without any delay. Absence or lack of efforts to address the growing apprehensions from international community over human rights violations in J&K would only erode the support it enjoyed at present over its decision to abrogate Article 370 on the ground.

M Jeyaram, Tamil Nadu

First Published: Wed, October 30 2019. 21:46 IST

