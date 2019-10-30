Letter to BS: Govt must lift restrictions imposed on people in J&K

The criticism emanating from the Opposition parties over the visit of 23 members of European Union to is not without any rationale. Barring a few leaders, no other leader from the Opposition camp has been allowed to visit J&K since August 5. It is time the government lifts restrictions imposed on the people and restore fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution to them without any delay. Absence or lack of efforts to address the growing apprehensions from international community over human rights violations in J&K would only erode the support it enjoyed at present over its decision to abrogate on the ground.

M Jeyaram, Tamil Nadu

