Letter to BS: Govt must lift restrictions imposed on people in J&K

-
ALSO READ
Modi govt abrogates Article 370: Unexpected coup or well-planned strategy?
SC refers all petitions on Article 370 to 5-judge Constitution Bench
Govt scraps Article 370, proposes to split J&K into two Union Territories
Past governments eroded Article 370: Former J&K interlocutor Radha Kumar
Letter to BS: Challenges for Centre in J&K might come internally
-
The criticism emanating from the Opposition parties over the visit of 23 members of European Union to Jammu and Kashmir is not without any rationale. Barring a few leaders, no other leader from the Opposition camp has been allowed to visit J&K since August 5. It is time the government lifts restrictions imposed on the people and restore fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution to them without any delay. Absence or lack of efforts to address the growing apprehensions from international community over human rights violations in J&K would only erode the support it enjoyed at present over its decision to abrogate Article 370 on the ground.
M Jeyaram, Tamil Nadu
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 ·
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU