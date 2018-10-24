Letter to BS: Govt must take prompt action in CBI vs CBI case

-
-
This refers to “CBI in trouble” (October 24). The tussle between the two senior-most Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials is not new. It started when the Central Vigilance Commission panel cleared Rakesh Asthana’s (pictured) promotion despite objection from CBI Director Alok Verma. Both of them have been at loggerheads since then. It would be an understatement to say that this issue has led to a huge embarrassment for the CBI. Though the government has said that it will ensure the reputation and public trust in the CBI remains intact, it does not look like they will be able to do so, more so when Asthana is considered close to the government. Hence, it will be better if the Supreme Court intervenes and sets the CBI's house in order without delay.
I agree with you that the government should allow only meritorious appointments at CBI and for that to happen police reforms need to be undertaken in tandem. Corruption has become the middle name for police personnel in general. The government must take corrective action at the earliest.
Bal Govind Noida
