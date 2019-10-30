JUST IN
Letter to BS: Govt must lift restrictions imposed on people in J&K
Letter to BS: Govt needs to focus on increasing its revenue from GST

This refers to “Deep discounting isn’t part of ease of doing biz, govt tells e-tailers” (October 29). Big discounts continue to rule on e-commerce websites thereby affecting the GST revenue. The customers are going online because of the unbelievable discounts compared to the offline market. The government is not taking any serious decisions except for few actions against discounts.

Some retailers are complaining that the new FDI rules have not helped in decreasing the sales of e-commerce firms. If this continues then the retailers in the online market will get less income. The government needs to focus on increasing the revenue on GST and help the retailers achieve a good margin.

Sudhakar Yadav, Bathinda

First Published: Wed, October 30 2019. 21:48 IST

