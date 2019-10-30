Letter to BS: Govt needs to focus on increasing its revenue from GST

This refers to “Deep discounting isn’t part of ease of doing biz, govt tells e-tailers” (October 29). Big discounts continue to rule on e-commerce websites thereby affecting the revenue. The customers are going online because of the unbelievable discounts compared to the offline market. The government is not taking any serious decisions except for few actions against discounts.

Some retailers are complaining that the new rules have not helped in decreasing the sales of e-commerce firms. If this continues then the retailers in the online market will get less income. The government needs to focus on increasing the revenue on and help the retailers achieve a good margin.



Sudhakar Yadav, Bathinda

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number