Letter to BS: Govt needs to focus on increasing its revenue from GST

-
ALSO READ
Preparing for GST audit: Taxpayers face penalty up to 0.25% of turnover
Statsguru: Some insights on govt's direct tax revenue collection in FY18
Tax forgone is not a loss of revenue
Revenue department to brief PMO on Rs 1.67-trillion tax shortfall
'Service tax and excise duty amnesty scheme comes into effect from Sep 1'
-
This refers to “Deep discounting isn’t part of ease of doing biz, govt tells e-tailers” (October 29). Big discounts continue to rule on e-commerce websites thereby affecting the GST revenue. The customers are going online because of the unbelievable discounts compared to the offline market. The government is not taking any serious decisions except for few actions against discounts.
Some retailers are complaining that the new FDI rules have not helped in decreasing the sales of e-commerce firms. If this continues then the retailers in the online market will get less income. The government needs to focus on increasing the revenue on GST and help the retailers achieve a good margin.
Sudhakar Yadav, Bathinda
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 ·
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU