Letter to BS: Govt needs to speed up its alternative energy initiatives

This refers to “Facing the oil headwinds head on” by Arunabha Ghosh (October 23). The article has beautifully analysed the current scenario of high and the effects on current account deficit, value and so on. With the government taking steps, I am sure we will tide over this oil price crisis soon. The shale revolution, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) reduced strength to hold the world at ransom and the slowdown of the global economy are all factors that can help diffuse the situation and bring down in the not so distant future.

The government needs to speed up its ambitious initiatives. As a country, we must not lose sight of the rapidly increasing solar and wind installations, making it all grid quality and enabling a switchover wherever feasible by resolving the endless tussles between buyers and sellers of energy. These can be done with determination and concerted action. Also, the government has to prudently deal with the subsidy and tax issues without giving preference to things that may influence their 2019 poll strategy.

