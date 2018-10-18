Letter to BS: Govt's defensive approach on #MeToo didn't help much

It refers to “#MeToo impact: Akbar resigns” (October 18). Though he should have resigned immediately after his arrival to India, M J Akbar would have assumed that the suit filed by him would stop these allegations immediately. The government's defensive approach didn't help much. Had he continued, it would have not only damaged electoral prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming state elections but also damaged the personal image of our Prime Minister. Now, the should immediately form a legal panel to set the record straight and ensure that every such complaint reaches its logical conclusion and the guilty are punished. At the same time, any false allegation should also be treated the same way as it not only spoils the image of the accused but destroys his family as well.



Bal Govind, Noida

