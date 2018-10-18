Letter to BS: Govt's defensive approach on #MeToo didn't help much

-
ALSO READ
#MeToo impact: M J Akbar steps down amid sexual harassment allegations
An untenable position
As MJ Akbar faces sexual harassment allegations, RSS leader supports #MeToo
Sexual harassment: Why #MeToo storm before Lok Sabha polls, asks M J Akbar
Maneka Gandhi proposes panel of legal experts to probe #MeToo cases
-
It refers to “#MeToo impact: Akbar resigns” (October 18). Though he should have resigned immediately after his arrival to India, M J Akbar would have assumed that the suit filed by him would stop these allegations immediately. The government's defensive approach didn't help much. Had he continued, it would have not only damaged electoral prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming state elections but also damaged the personal image of our Prime Minister. Now, the government should immediately form a legal panel to set the record straight and ensure that every such complaint reaches its logical conclusion and the guilty are punished. At the same time, any false allegation should also be treated the same way as it not only spoils the image of the accused but destroys his family as well.
ALSO READ: #MeToo impact: M J Akbar steps down amid sexual harassment allegations
Bal Govind, Noida
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU