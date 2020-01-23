Letter to BS: Govt should focus more on inflation, falling consumption

This refers to the news that the government is planning to reduce the duty-free allowance on to one bottle from two for people returning from abroad. The reason cited is that countries such as Singapore permit only one bottle at these duty-free stores at the I would request the government not to reduce the allowance. Why deprive international travellers of small pleasures? After all, Brazil permits 12 bottles of and even the UAE permits four bottles. Let us focus on dealing with serious economic issues like and falling consumption instead of a bottle of small desires.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai



