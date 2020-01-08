Letter to BS: Govt should not put issue of women's safety on back burner

This refers to “Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on Jan 22” (January 8). After a seven-year-long legal battle, Nirbhaya’s family will finally heave a sigh of relief and her departed soul will be in peace. Perseverance from her parents, media pressure and public support all the way, have also contributed to such a verdict. But today is also the time for some introspection: Whether justice could have been delivered faster or has our government done enough to ensure women are safer travelling in public transport, especially post sunset, now.

Have CCTVs and police patrolling covered all such corners of the national capital? We will find that we still have a long way to go. And we have not learnt our lessons despite this horrific and brutal assault on the 23-year-old physiotherapy student. Security measures promised after that incident don’t seem to have turned into reality till date. Hope whichever party forms the government in Delhi next does not put this issue on the back-burner again.

Bal Govind, Noida

