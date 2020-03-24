Letter to BS: Govt should postpone Finance Bill provisions for NRIs

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus fear reduces inbound international air travel to India by 30%
Travel start-ups hit a bumpy road amid restrictions due to coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreak: India bans air travel from UK, Europe till March 31
Dealing with pandemic: Buyers, sellers need to reassess impact of COVID-19
Coronavirus outbreak puts break on travel companies' recruitment drive
-
The spread of Covid-19 is causing major disruptions in every country — citizens are confined to their homes, while there are restrictions on transportation, including air travel, which has been suspended. In an amendment to the Income Tax Act, the Finance Bill had proposed to reduce the period of stay for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in India to 120 days from 182 days earlier. However, with the travel restrictions, there is uncertainty among non-resident Indians who are unable to plan their movement. Hence, the government should postpone the provisions relating to the NRIs by a financial year. This will provide relief to the thousands of hard-working Indians who work abroad and remit their savings to the country every year.
Rajendra Aneja Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU