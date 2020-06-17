Letter to BS: Govt will have to take the ownership of Ladakh clash

-
-
This refers to “20 Indian soldiers killed in face off with China” (June 17). The way things were building up since May 5 when a violent face-off happened at Pangong Tso, this was almost on the cards. Now we have lost 20 of our soldiers in the worst clash with China since 1967. This physical skirmish with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) — in which the Chinese outnumbered us — led to initial casualty for us. Though we also took revenge and Chinese soldiers also died, it is indeed a grave situation. Arms can also come into the picture later. Now we all would expect retaliation on both economic and diplomatic fronts, but, before that, our government will have to take ownership as to why we have been indulgent to many Chinese intrusions in recent years and why we did not take tough measures earlier and allowed things come to this.
Bal Govind Noida
