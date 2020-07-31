Letter to BS: Grand palace should be built in Ayodhya and not a temple

-
ALSO READ
New design of Ram Temple in Ayodha: 161-feet tall, two 'mandaps' added
Ram temple in Ayodhya: Trust's meeting postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown
Letter to BS: Why not a digital bhoomi pujan for Ram temple in Ayodhya?
Ram Temple Trust: Nritya Gopal Das elected President, Champat Rai Gen Secy
Ram idol in Ayodhya shifted to new location to allow temple construction
-
Ayodhya is going to be the venue of a big function on August 5 when the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram temple at the place where the lord is believed to have taken birth. But will it not be a misinterpretation of what the spot is known for? Ram was born as a prince and heir apparent to a powerful kingdom in a palace and not in a temple. So, in order to properly commemorate Ram, a grand palace should be built and not a temple — one with rooms, say in which Kekayi asked king Dashrath for Ram’s banishment, in which Dashrath died, in which Ram was crowned and more significantly the ones, in which he ordered Sita’s exile, and, in which she went back to the womb of mother earth. Then only the structure will represent the deep-rooted feelings and sentiments of thinking Indians.
R C Mody New Delhi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard, Nehru House,
4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi 110 002 ·
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and
telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU