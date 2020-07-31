Letter to BS: Grand palace should be built in Ayodhya and not a temple

Ayodhya is going to be the venue of a big function on August 5 when the Pri­me Minister will lay the foundation sto­ne of a grand at the place where the lord is believed to have taken birth. But will it not be a misinterpreta­tion of what the spot is known for? Ram was bo­rn as a prince and heir apparent to a powerful kingdom in a palace and not in a temple. So, in order to properly comm­emorate Ram, a grand palace should be built and not a temple — one with rooms, say in which Kekayi asked king Dashrath for Ram’s banishment, in which Das­hrath died, in which Ram was crowned and more significantly the ones, in which he ordered Sita’s exile, and, in which she went back to the womb of mother earth. Then only the structure will represent the deep-rooted feelings and sentiments of thinking Indians.

R C Mody New Delhi

