Letter to BS: H D Kumaraswamy joins the chorus against teaching Hindi

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Brawl between Congress MLAs represents a new low in Karnataka
Letter to BS: India must include sustainability of culture in policy making
Tamil Nadu's new policy aims for major push to aerospace & defence sector
Letter to BS: A marginal reduction in NPAs is no matter to rejoice
Letter to BS: RBI should focus more on addressing liquidity concerns
-
The Centre has sought to assuage the concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu over the Draft National Education Policy's recommendation on the three-language formula and mandatory Hindi teaching in schools by assuring that the policy will be implemented only after a public hearing. All Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have taken up the cudgels against the recommendations. To add fuel to the fire, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has joined the chorus against teaching Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states. The Centre would do well to tread cautiously on this sensitive issue.
N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU