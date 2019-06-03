Letter to BS: H D Kumaraswamy joins the chorus against teaching Hindi

JUST IN
Letter to BS: Nitish Kumar should weigh the pros and cons of his action
The Centre needs to tread cautiously with the Hindi imposition issue as the Draft National Education Policy's recommendation has kicked up a storm

The Centre has sought to assuage the concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu over the Draft National Education Policy's recommendation on the three-language formula and mandatory Hindi teaching in schools by assuring that the policy will be implemented only after a public hearing. All Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have taken up the cudgels against the recommendations. To add fuel to the fire, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has joined the chorus against teaching Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states. The Centre would do well to tread cautiously on this sensitive issue.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 22:52 IST

