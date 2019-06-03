Letter to BS: H D Kumaraswamy joins the chorus against teaching Hindi

The Centre has sought to assuage the concerns of the people of over the Draft National Education Policy's recommendation on the three-language formula and mandatory teaching in schools by assuring that the policy will be implemented only after a public hearing. All Opposition parties in have taken up the cudgels against the recommendations. To add fuel to the fire, Chief Minister H D has joined the chorus against teaching in non- speaking states. The Centre would do well to tread cautiously on this sensitive issue.

